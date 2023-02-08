'(Russians) will come and be living on our territory, and this will pose great risks for all of the world'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said “nothing is off the table” in terms of military aid for Ukraine, including fighter jets, prompting Russia to warn of escalation if warplanes were sent to Kyiv.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stepped up his demands for help in fighting off the Russian invasion, Sunak said fighter jets for Ukraine were “part of the conversation.” Thanking Sunak for Britain’s help, and ahead of talks with European Union leaders, Zelensky appealed also for long-range missiles.

After talks in London and a landmark speech by Zelensky to the British parliament, the heads of state inspected Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in southwest England to operate British Challenger 2 tanks. Zelensky said that unless Ukraine gets fighter jets, missiles, or more ammunition, “there will be stagnation.”

"(Russians) will come and be living on our territory, and this will pose great risks for all of the world," he urged.

Sunak further offered to train Ukrainian fighter pilots and marines, on top of an existing UK program that prepared 10,000 troops for battle. But he indicated that the pilot training program could take three years, and noted that Britain would need clearance from its allies to offer joint-production planes.

After Sunak’s pledge, Russia said it would respond if Britain sends warplanes to Ukraine warning of an escalation: "Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," Moscow's embassy in London said in a statement.

The Russian embassy said that London would bear responsibility for the "bloody harvest of the next round of escalation as well as military and political consequences ensuing from this for the European continent and the whole world."

Zelensky confirmed that he is to meet EU leaders on Thursday.