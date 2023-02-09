Barcelona mayor calls off twinning her city with Tel Aviv

Ada Colau's decision to cancel the twinning between cities caused tensions within her supporters and the opposition in Barcelona's city hall

Barcelona city mayor Ada Colau decided to temporarily suspend ties with Israel because, according to the Catalonian politician, the Middle Eastern country is guilty of subjecting Palestinians to a regime of "apartheid."

The message, whose value is largely symbolic, came after pressure from dozens of pro-Palestinian Catalan social movements.

The website Decidim.Barcelona, a platform to gather signatures and supporters of social initiatives, mounted a campaign against the twinning of the two cities, which exists since 1998. The proposal gathered over 4,100 signatures from individuals opposed to the plan.

"I have decided to temporarily suspend relations with Israel - including the twinning agreements with the Tel Aviv City Council - until the Israeli authorities put an end to the systematic violation of human rights against the Palestinian population and fully comply with the obligations imposed on them by international law and the United Nations’ resolutions," Colau announced Wednesday.

The measure was initially slated to go up for a vote at the Barcelona city hall; however, to avoid public debate and controversy, the mayor of the Spanish Mediterranean city decided to issue a unilateral decree, breaking relations with the Jewish state and calling off the twinning with Tel Aviv.

The opposition factions in the municipal council were "upset" by the unilateral directive and called to reverse the decision and resume relations with Israel, opening the path to twin the two cities in the future.

According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke with i24NEWS on condition of anonymity, it is believed that this measure will not start a national trend in Spain, but it does show how Barcelona and Madrid are ideological antipodes.

Barcelona, governed by a left-wing coalition, demonstrated with the latest decisions its opposition to the right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu and general anti-Israeli stance. While in the Spanish capital, the President of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a right-wing Spanish politician, is set to visit Israel in the coming days.