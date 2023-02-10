Dutch probe 'hate' projection on Anne Frank house

The message alluded to a far-right conspiracy theory that Anne Frank did not write the famous diary which was turned into an international best-seller

Dutch police investigated “antisemitic and racist" acts on Friday after a laser message was projected on the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.

The message read "Ann Frank, creator of the ballpoint pen" on the projection - in an apparent reference to untrue accusations that the journal was partially written with a pen type that was only used after the war. The claim is based on the discovery of several sheets of ballpoint found among Anne Frank's papers in the 1980s, but which were, in fact, left there accidentally by a researcher in the 1960s, Dutch media said.

Telegram (In compliance with clause 27A) The conspiracy theory projected onto the Anne Frank House, Amsterdam.

An Amsterdam police spokeswoman told AFP that "it happened this week, we were contacted, and we are investigating it." He would not provide any other information.

The Anne Frank House Museum - which welcomes over one million visitors annually - expressed its "horror and repulsion." The museum acts to preserve the canal-side home where the Frank family hid from the Nazis during World War II. It told AFP that it had "reported the event to the police" and was in touch with the city council and public prosecutors.

The museum said it found out the message was projected on its exterior for several minutes on Monday evening after the footage appeared in a "hate video" on Telegram. It added: "With the projection and the video, the perpetrators are attacking the authenticity of Anne Frank's diary and inciting hatred. It is an antisemitic and racist film.”