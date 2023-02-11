Moscow says calls to ban Russian athletes from Olympics 'unacceptable'

'The attempt to dictate the conditions of athletes' participation in international competitions is absolutely unacceptable'

The request from Ukraine to exclude Russian athletes from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris - which received support from a number of nations - was deemed "unacceptable" by the Russian Sports Minister on Saturday.

"The attempt to dictate the conditions of athletes' participation in international competitions is absolutely unacceptable," sports minister Oleg Matytsin was cited as saying by Russian state-run news agencies. "We see a blatant desire to destroy the unity of international sport and the international Olympic movement."

The International Olympic Committee's announcement last month that it was looking into a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Paris Games while flying a neutral flag sparked a ferocious response from Ukraine. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, has stated that Ukraine's requests for a boycott of the Games are against the "principles we stand for."

Pedro PARDO / AFP Illustrative: Olympics rings logo

Announcing that "the mere presence of officials of the terrorist state is a sign of violence and lawlessness," President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his appeals on Friday.

"It would be better to organize sport within countries and do everything necessary to make sport an ambassador of peace and build bridges between nations," Matytsin answered Saturday.

A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics, Lithuania's sports minister said on Friday, deepening the uncertainty over the Paris Games. Nordic and some eastern European countries have indicated they would join a boycott.