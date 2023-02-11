Pro-Palestinian extremists in Spain attack Israeli envoy during lecture

'We are appalled by the violence of the anti-Israel demonstrators'

A lecture by Israel's envoy to Spain at a Madrid university last week was violently disrupted by several dozen pro-Palestinian activists, prompting the evacuation of the diplomat by her security detail.

The lecture on Wednesday was occasioned by the 30th anniversary of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinians.

A video making the rounds on social media showed Ambassador Rodica Radian-Gordon being evacuated to a secure room by security guards, one of whom is pulling his weapon and pointing it in the direction of dozens aggressive protesters cornering the Israeli group. It is understood Raidan-Gordon chose to resume the event once the protesters were cleared.

No one was hurt in the incident.

"We are appalled by the violence of the anti-Israel demonstrators, which was directed against the Israeli ambassador at the conference at Complutense University to mark 30 years of the Oslo peace process," said the Israeli Embassy in Madrid in a statement. "We thank the dean for her determined and courageous leadership of open and balanced academic discourse. We do not comment on issues related to the security of the embassy."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called Radian-Gordon to offer her words of support and encouragement after the violent incident.