UK discussing possibility of weapons being made in Ukraine - report

British weaponry and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine in measures that would signify a strengthening of the nation's relations with NATO.

Senior UK defense sector representatives are reportedly discussing the proposals with their counterparts in Kyiv. Any agreement would likely be considered a substantial improvement in the relationship between the UK and Ukraine.

British executives have reportedly traveled to Kyiv in order to establish joint ventures that would produce weapons and cars locally under license, according to The Telegraph.

This comes after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the door to Britain sending fighter jets to Ukraine following a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to the UK last week.

Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Ukrainian troops at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset, England.

Any joint venture is likely to require a sign-off from Sunak. Yet, Russia has repeatedly threatened retaliation against the West for sending arms to Ukraine, and any manufacturing support is expected to inflame tensions further.

According to reports, other European defense firms are also in contact with Ukraine, and British firms are anxious to avoid being outshined by their rivals in France and Germany. One executive told The Telegraph that a race is underway to position the UK "at the front of the queue."

Downing Street and the UK’s Defense Ministry declined to comment to The Telegraph, saying it was a matter for industry.