'Tip of the iceberg:' Nearly 5,000 minors abused in Portugal’s Catholic Church - inquiry

At least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church since 1950, an independent commission investigating the issue said Monday, warning the findings were only the “tip of the iceberg.”

Thousands of reports of pedophilia within the Catholic Church have surfaced around the world and Pope Francis is under pressure to tackle the scandal. The Portuguese inquiry, commissioned by the Church in the staunchly Catholic country, published its findings after hearing from over 500 victims last year.

“(We want) to pay a sincere tribute to those who were abused victims during their childhood and dared to give a voice to silence,” said child psychiatrist and head of the commission Pedro Strecht. “They are much more than a statistic.”

He continued to say that the 4,815 cases were the “absolute minimum” number of victims of sexual abuse by clergy members in Portugal over the past 70 years.

"These numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Strecht suggested it would now be difficult for Portugal to ignore the existence of child sex abuse or the trauma it causes. The majority of the sexual abuses took place when the children were aged 10-14, with the youngest victim being just two-years-old, he noted.

"The report published today expresses a hard and tragic reality. We however believe that change is underway," said the head of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference, Bishop Jose Ornelas, adding it is "an open wound that hurts us and shames us."

He noted that the country’s bishops will convene in March to draw conclusions.