EU targets Iran drones, Russian tech in new Ukraine sanctions

The European Union on Wednesday proposed new sanctions on Russia that would cut off goods worth over $11.7 billion and target Iranian drone producers over the war in Ukraine.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped the EU’s 27 member states would agree to the new package as part of a joint battery of G7 sanctions on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s February 24 invasion.

"We are targeting many industrial goods that Russia needs, and that it cannot get through backfilling through third countries," she said, citing "vital goods” such as drones, helicopters, and missiles.

The new package of sanctions is also due to place further curbs on Iranian manufacturers that have supplied Russia with drones used to attack Ukraine's infrastructure.

“For the first time, we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC),” von der Leyen added. Click here for an Explainer on Iran’s IRGC.

"Iran's Revolutionary Guards have been providing Russia with Shahed drones," she continued. "Therefore, we are now adding seven Iranian entities to our dual-use regime. They are now under a complete ban on selling sensitive items to Russia.”

The EU has already imposed nine waves of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow since it launched its assault on Ukraine last year. These have hit key Russian exports, like oil, in a bid to cut Russian President Vladimir Putin's war chest.

But diplomats in the bloc admit they are running out of new areas to target with each new round of measures.