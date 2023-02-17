Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

'The goal is that the national legislative process required to join NATO is finished during this electoral term,' committee chief Halla-aho tells reporters

The leader of Finland's parliament's foreign affairs committee announced on Friday that the house would vote on February 28 to pass the required legislation that will finally allow the nation to join NATO.

Given that the majority of parliamentarians support joining the alliance, it seems likely that the legislation will succeed, moving Finland one step closer to membership than its neighbor Sweden.

However, Finland will not become a member of the Western military alliance until existing members Turkey and Hungary ratify its bid. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told Turkey on Thursday it was time to finally ratify Sweden and Finland's bids to join the Western defense alliance.

"The goal is that the national legislative process required to join NATO is finished during this electoral term," committee chief Jussi Halla-aho told reporters on Friday, according to Reuters. This comes just two weeks before the parliament breaks for elections.

Both Sweden and Finland submitted membership applications in May of last year, dropping decades of military non-alignment. Yet, while both have stated their desire to join at the same time, their leaders have stressed they cannot rule out Finland joining sooner.