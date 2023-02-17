'We need speed – speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery… speed of decisions to limit Russian potential'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged world leaders to speed up support at the Munich Security Conference, as European allies renewed vows to back Kyiv as its war with Russia nears its one-year anniversary.

Western backers have delivered an array of weaponry to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24 of last year, and have pledged more – but Kyiv fears crucial supplies will arrive too slowly to defend against major new offensives.

“We need to hurry up,” Zelensky said via video at the onset of the three-day gathering in Germany. “We need speed – speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery… speed of decisions to limit Russian potential.”

There is no “alternative” as people’s lives are on the line, he added.

The annual conference came a week before the one-year anniversary of Russia sending its forces into its neighboring country, unleashing war in Europe for the first time in decades. In attendance were the leaders of France and Germany, as well as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on allies to “intensify our support” for Ukraine, and while he does not want to see a drawn-out war, he said Paris was ready for a “prolonged conflict.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meanwhile insisted that his country’s support was "designed to last,” but took a veiled swipe at other allies over faltering efforts to deliver promised tanks to Ukraine.

Zelensky further insisted on Ukraine’s candidacy in joining the European Union and NATO, claiming that doing so would prove Kyiv triumphant in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops.