Greeks pay tribute to country's first Jewish mayor, Moshe Elisaf

Of all of the incredible places I go and stories I get to tell as Host of “Holy Land Uncovered,” my i24NEWS special from Ioannina, Greece, will always be a highlight of my career - not least because of the incredible leadership of Dr. Moshe Elisaf, the Mayor of Ioannina. A Romaniote Jew, he has put a stamp on the ancient Jewish community of Greece, dating back at least two thousand years.

Elisaf served as mayor of Ioannina from September 2019, becoming Greece's first Jewish mayor.

“The Romaniote Jewish tradition is an important part of our identity and we are trying to keep this rich tradition alive with our impressive synagogue. It’s been a great pleasure and honor for me to be elected as Mayor of this city and one of the few Jewish-elected mayors in European history. I work hard to fulfill my citizens' expectations,” Elisaf told i24NEWS.

Sadly, six months after the interview, the mayor passed away over the weekend, leaving many in shock. Elisaf’s immense legacy of light, coexistence, and respect was so important that ambassadors, Greek leaders, and scores of mourners came to his funeral to pay tribute to this exceptional man.

Mayor Elisaf’s colleague and close friend, Spiros Pengas, left the following statement about his mentor.

“The sadness is endless. Moshe wasn't just a co-worker and friend, he had become family. He was inspired by his vision, his unselfishness, his ethics, his hard work, the way he perceived his role as a perpetrator of a unique Romaniote heritage and historical continuity. A great Greek, a global man was my friend Moshe Elisaf,“ Pengas said.

To learn more about Mayor Elisaf and his important work in Ioannina, watch i24NEWS’ special reports about the 2,000-year-old history of Romaniote Jews and the life of this community in Greece.