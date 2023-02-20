Days after independent network Iran International TV said it was forced to close London studios on police advice

The British government on Monday summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London, Charge d'Affaires Mehdi Hosseini Matin, over alleged "serious threats against journalists living in" the United Kingdom.

"I am appalled by the Iranian regime's continuing threats to the lives of UK-based journalists and have today summoned its representative to make clear this will not be tolerated," UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

The measure came days after the independent network Iran International TV said it was forced on UK police advice to shut down its London studios, after a "significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran."

"After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV says it has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington DC," the channel said in a statement.

The decision came days after London police said an Austrian-Iranian man was charged with a terrorism offense after being detained in Chiswick Business Park, where Iran International's headquarters is located.

Iran International came into particular prominence over its coverage of months of unrest in Iran, which continues to pose one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.