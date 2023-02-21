Russia’s Putin to deliver major speech ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Shortly after it will be broadcast, U.S. President Joe Biden will also give a speech on the Ukraine war during his visit to Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to deliver his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, three days before the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The speech, which is an annual state-of-the-nation address and will be broadcast on national TV, is expected to be largely devoted to the war. In 2022, Putin didn’t deliver the speech, although it is one of his presidential duties under the Russian Constitution. His critics saw that as a sign of chaos that the war plunged the Russian governmental machine into and a lack of positive news from the front that the president could present to the Russian people.

According to videos circulating on Russian social media, the address was recorded on Monday night as the presidential cortege was seen rushing to the Kremlin across Moscow. Putin’s previous major address to the nation regarding the launch of the partial mobilization on September 21 was also pre-recorded.

Shortly after it will be broadcast, U.S. President Joe Biden will also give a speech on the Ukraine war during his visit to Poland. On Monday, the American leader made a surprise appearance in Kyiv, where he vowed to continue supporting Ukraine.

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was plain wrong," Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden’s upcoming speech from Warsaw's historic Royal Castle will "make it clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine ... for as long as it takes", according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

"You'll hear messages in the president's speech that will certainly resonate with the American people, certainly will resonate with our allies and partners, without question resonate with the Polish people," said Kirby.

"And I would suspect that you'll hear him messaging Mr Putin as well, as well as the Russian people," he added.