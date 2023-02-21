Putin blames West for Ukraine escalation, says anti-Russian sanctions not effective

'The responsibility for fuelling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims... lies completely with Western elites'

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin delivered his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, dedicating nearly half of his two-hour speech to criticizing the West for its role in the Ukraine war.

Putin began his speech with a long list of faults and offenses caused to Russia by the West, namely by the U.S. and Ukraine, which, according to the president, started the year-long war. He reiterated his claims about American bio laboratories operating in Ukraine, NATO’s expansion to the east and alleged Western plans to attack Russia and occupied Crimea.

The president stressed that Russia’s relations with the West deteriorated “completely due to the fault of the United States.”

"Western elites are not hiding their goal - to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. It means to be done with us once and for all," Putin said.

"The responsibility for fuelling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims... lies completely with Western elites," he added.

Putin also focused on Western gender and sexual freedoms, which he often calls an existential danger to Russia. The president cited the Anglican church’s “plan to adopt a gender-neutral god” and claimed that paedophilia had become the norm in the West.

"Look at what they do to their own people: the destruction of families, of cultural and national identities and the perversion that is child abuse all the way up to paedophilia are advertised as the norm... and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages," Putin said.

Dmitry ASTAKHOV / SPUTNIK / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia.

The president also stated that international economic sanctions did not affect the Russian economy as was predicted at the beginning of the invasion. He claimed that the country’s GDP only dropped by 2.1 percent.

The inflation is also nearing the goal of 4 percent, “while in some European countries it’s 17-20 percent.”Putin added that the unemployment rate in Russia is at the historic minimum of 3.7 percent, noting that before the Covid pandemic it was 4.7 percent.

At the end of his speech Putin announced that Russia is temprorarily suspending its participation in New START nuclear disarmament treaty. The president underlined, however, that Moscow wasn't abandoning the agreement completely.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that Putin’s accusations that Russia had been threatened by the West as justification for invading Ukraine were absurd.

"Nobody is attacking Russia. There's a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else," the official said.