Russia's Putin 'thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft, and then he met the iron will of America'

U.S. President Joe Biden rallied NATO allies in Poland on Tuesday, expressing his "unwavering" support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia and a commitment to bolstering the Western alliance's eastern flank, fresh from a surprise visit by Washington's leader to Ukraine.

"One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv," Biden said at Warsaw's Royal Castle. "I can report: Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall, and, most important, it stands free," he said ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden met NATO ally Polish President Andrzej Duda, one of the most vocal proponents of stronger Western support for Kyiv. That followed an unannounced trip on Monday to Ukraine, marking the first time in recent memory that a U.S. president made such a journey to a country at war without American troops on the ground controlling the area.

Biden also used the Poland trip to rally support for Ukraine as the war entered its second year with no end in sight, on the same day as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a major speech in which he criticized the United States and its Western allies.

"When President Putin ordered his tanks to roll into Ukraine, he thought we would roll over," Biden said. "He was wrong."

Putin "thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft, and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear," the U.S. leader added. "A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people's love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free."

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia - never."

Poland has NATO's longest border with Ukraine and has been the main route in and out for weapons and refugees. The two leaders were expected to discuss Poland's security and scaling up NATO resources there.

"I call on all European states, NATO states, to show solidarity with Ukraine, to provide military support to Ukraine, so that they have something to fight with," said Duda. "Do not be afraid to provide this support."

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin delivered his state-of-the-nation address, dedicating nearly half of his two-hour speech to criticizing the West for its role in the Ukraine war. He began his speech with a long list of faults and offenses caused to Russia by the West, namely by the U.S. and Ukraine, which, according to the president, started the year-long war.

He further stressed that Russia’s relations with the West deteriorated “completely due to the fault of the United States.”