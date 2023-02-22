Spain becomes first European country to approve paid menstrual leave

The bill is part of a broader package on sexual and reproductive rights in Spain

Spain has just become the first country in Europe to pass a law allowing those who deal with especially painful periods to take paid menstrual leave from work.

The legislation gives women the right to a three-day menstrual leave of absence, which can even be extended up to five days, for those who suffer from debilitating cramps, nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

The leave requires a doctor’s note, but Spain’s public social security system will foot the bill. This means that if you take these days off, you will still be paid - a big deal for people who suffer from really bad periods. It’s estimated that around a third of women who menstruate suffer from severe pain, known as dysmenorrhea.

Now, there are still questions about whether or not women would have to prove they suffer from a condition that is known to worsen period pain, like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome. But in the end, it will be up to doctors to judge whether the pain is disabling and how many days of sick leave would be needed.

The bill is part of a broader package on sexual and reproductive rights in Spain. Anyone age 16 and over will be able to get an abortion in Spain without requiring parental consent or to freely change the gender on their identification card.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Illustrative: Menstrual supplies

It also includes new benefits for pregnant women, allowing new paid prepartum leave from the 36th week of pregnancy up to the moment of birth. The package also includes the provision of free contraceptives and the morning-after pill. Additionally, it prohibits surrogacy, claiming that it is a form of violence against women.

While it’s not necessarily that common, menstrual leave is currently offered in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Zambia. In 2016, Italy almost became the first Western nation to pass such a law and proposed a bill that would have given women three fully paid days off if they were able to obtain medical certificates. But in the end, it didn’t pass, making Spain the first in Europe to pass such a progressive policy.