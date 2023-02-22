Shamima Begum, British-born woman who joined IS, loses bid to restore UK citizenship

Shamima Begum cannot return to the United Kingdom from her current home in a refugee detention camp in northern Syria

A woman stripped of her British citizenship after traveling to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State lost her latest appeal on Wednesday to reverse the decision, but her lawyers said the case was “nowhere near over.”

The British government took away Shamima Begum’s citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she married an IS fighter and joined the militant Islamist group. It means that the 23-year-old cannot return to the United Kingdom from her current home in a refugee camp in northern Syria.

Her latest appeal against that decision was dismissed by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission – a specialist tribunal that hears appeals against decisions to remove citizenship on national security grounds.

Begum was aged 15 when she left her east London home for Syria with two school friends in 2015. While there, she and her IS fighter husband had three children – none of whom survived.

In February 2019, she said she was left stateless when Britain's then-interior minister Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds after she was found in a Syrian detention camp.

Begum argued that the Home Office failed to investigate whether she was a "child victim of trafficking.” While the court determined the decision was for the government to make, it also said that some of Begum’s arguments had merit.

Judge Robert Jay found there was a "credible suspicion" that Begum was trafficked to Syria for the purposes of "sexual exploitation.” He also said there were arguably "state failures" in relation to Begum's journey from London to Syria via Turkey in 2015.

Begum's case has been the subject of a heated debate in Britain in recent years, between those who argue she willingly joined a terrorist group and others who emphasize she was a child when she left.