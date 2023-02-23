'New IRA' in spotlight over shooting of off-duty police chief in N. Ireland

Police say investigation focuses on 'violent dissident republicans' as Sinn Féin condemn 'absolutely diabolical' shooting

Police in Northern Ireland said Thursday that "violent dissident republicans" were the "prime focus" of an investigation into the shooting of an off-duty police chief. The shooting took place in the town of Omagh late Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, a high-profile officer who has led major investigations, was gunned by two masked assailants at a sports complex where he was coaching young children at soccer. The incident took place in full view of the children—including Caldwell's young son—and their families. Caldwell sustained four gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Unlike in the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, in Northern Ireland all police officers carry handguns; however the off-duty Caldwell was unarmed during the attack. Police in Northern Ireland are subject to sporadic attacks that were once common in the region, plagued by decades of sectarian violence before the signing of Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Meanwhile, the hard left Sinn Féin party, known for historic ties with extremist groups such as the IRA, swiftly issued a strongly worded condemnation of the incident.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald described the shooting as "absolutely diabolical," saying that the people of Northern Ireland are "not going back to the bad, old days" and that the perpetrators must be brought to justice. "Whatever the motive, if it were dissident republicanism… it is utterly unacceptable to all of us, to all political persuasions or none."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the “disgraceful” attack, while his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar condemned what he called a “grotesque act of attempted murder.”

The assistant chief constable Mark McEwan told BBC Radio Ulster: “The investigation is at an early stage, we are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation. The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA.”

Tensions are currently running high in the province, with unionists loyal to the UK collapsing its power sharing government in protest at post-Brexit trading rules, which they say are distancing Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.