Polish police say Julia Wendel is not Madeleine McCann

Polish police said they had ruled out the possibility that Julia Wendel is missing person Madeleine McCann, a day after Wendel's family released a statement denying her claims and expressing their "devastation at this current situation," according to Polish news outlet Gazeta on Thursday.

Although they could not explain how they arrived at this determination, the police claimed that although their investigation was not yet over, they had already been able to rule out the idea that Wendel was McCann.

Wendel's family reportedly declined to submit to a DNA test to establish their genetic relationship to her, according to the New York Post on Thursday. Instead, her mother allegedly told the Post that she could establish Wendel's parentage through photographs and a birth certificate.

Wendel gained notoriety on social media in the past week after posting videos where she identified herself as McCann, a young girl who vanished in Portugal when she was three years old while on vacation with her British family. Wendel said in her videos that she has evidence to support her claim that she is McCann, including that they share the same eye condition.

She also claims that her parents avoided discussing her early memories, some of which she misses and others hazy to her. She added that despite what her parents had claimed, her teacher had informed her that she had not attended the same primary school her entire life.