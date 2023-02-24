Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine

'On the anniversary of Russia's vicious attack on Ukraine, I am in Kyiv to give a clear signal of further support in defense of Ukraine'

On Friday, the anniversary of Russia's invasion, Poland's defense minister said it had sent the first Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

"Today Polish Leopards are already in Ukraine," Mariusz Blaszczak said during a National Security Council meeting, without elaborating on how many German-made tanks were delivered to Kyiv. Poland was the first nation to volunteer to deploy Leopards to Ukraine. It was highly critical of Berlin's refusal to permit the transfer of the powerful battleships to Kyiv.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, was in Kyiv on Friday when he had a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. He tweeted: “On the anniversary of Russia's vicious attack on Ukraine, I am in Kyiv to give a clear signal of further support in defense of Ukraine.”

Since Russia began its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Poland has been one of Ukraine's most ardent supporters, pleading with its NATO and EU allies to increase military assistance to the strife-torn nation.

Morawiecki and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal placed wreaths at the memorial to the Fallen Defenders in Kyiv.

Poland has increased its weaponry acquisitions, increasing its military spending to more than 4 percent of GDP this year. More than a million Ukrainian refugees reside in the nation. Following a surprise visit to Kyiv, U.S. President Joe Biden met with the leaders of nine countries that comprise NATO's eastern flank in Warsaw earlier this week.