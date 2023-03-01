Rescue 'is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains'

At least 36 people died in a train collision in Greece late Tuesday that also left 85 more injured, according to firefighter officials.

A passenger train carrying more than 350 passengers and a freight train collided just before midnight near Larisa, some 235 miles north of Athens, causing several cars to derail and three to burst into flames.

Survivors described hearing a loud bang before the cars began spinning, in what Greek media has dubbed the worst train disaster in the country's history.

The passenger train had departed from Athens to Thessaloniki, according to Greek railway company Hellenic Train.

"The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains," Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis.

At least 150 firefighters are on the scene conducting rescue efforts, he said, along with 40 ambulances.

Officials said the army is being called in to assist with rescue efforts.