Disgraced Prince Andrew the beneficiary as Harry, Meghan evicted from Royal abode

'We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family's Windsor estate, a spokesperson said Wednesday, leaving them without a UK base. The residence was offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III's disgraced brother, according to reports in British tabloid media.

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of $2.9 million.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York, United States.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details. Charles's decision comes in the wake of the couple's damning revelations about Harry's father, his elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent tell-all memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

Andrew, a former Royal Navy helicopter pilot who flew in the 1982 Falklands War, is facing a US civil case for sexual assault over his ties with deceased financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Giuffre alleges Epstein lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates

The prince, 62, has not been criminally charged and has continued to deny the accusations.