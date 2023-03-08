'A law like this is not consistent with the aspirations that the Georgian people have expressed over the course of decades now'

Mass protests broke out in Georgia on Tuesday evening, forcing police to use tear gas and water cannons as people took to the streets in the capital city of Tbilisi to oppose a “foreign agents” bill.

The law, very similar to the one used in Russia since 2012 to crack down on the opposition, would require media and NGOs with foreign ties to register as "foreign agents." The bill passed on first reading in a vote held several days before it had been previously scheduled, driving nearly 10,000 demonstrators to the parliament building. Videos circulating on social media showed them throwing Molotov cocktails and clashing with riot police.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili supported the protests and vowed to veto the legislation.

"I stand with you because you are representing today the free Georgia which sees its future in Europe and will not let anyone steal this future," she said in a video recorded during her official visit to the United States.

"Nobody has the right to take away your future," she added.

Georgia applied for EU membership—along with Ukraine and Moldova—last year, days after Russia invaded Ukraine. However, EU leaders granted formal candidate status only to Kyiv and Chisinau, saying that Tbilisi has to pass a number of reforms first.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633342203455066113 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The U.S. embassy in Georgia called the legislation "Kremlin-inspired," and said it was incompatible with the country's desire to join the European Union.

“We remain deeply troubled by the introduced foreign agents law, precisely because it would stigmatize and silence independent voices and citizens of Georgia who are dedicated to building a better country for their fellow citizens, for their communities. We are deeply concerned about the potential implications of this law for freedom of speech and democracy in Georgia,” said U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“Anyone voting for this draft legislation would be responsible for potentially jeopardizing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future. A law like this is not consistent with the aspirations that the Georgian people have expressed over the course of decades now, the future they have set out for themselves, and the future that we, as the United States, are determined to continue to be a partner to help them achieve,” he added.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili insists that his "balanced" Russia policy is aimed at ensuring "peace and stability."