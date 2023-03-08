Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters

Tens of thousands of protesters massed in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Wednesday evening to protest government plans to introduce a controversial "foreign agent" law. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who tried entering the parliament building.

Holding EU and Georgian flags, demonstrators gathered in front of parliament which on Tuesday initially approved the draft law on "foreign agents" that critics say is reminiscent of a 2012 Russian legislation used to silence critics.