English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Protesters against controversial Georgia bill try entering parliament

i24NEWS

1 min read
Protesters take part in a demonstration called by opposition and civil society groups outside Georgia's Parliament in Tbilisi.
Vano SHLAMOV / AFPProtesters take part in a demonstration called by opposition and civil society groups outside Georgia's Parliament in Tbilisi.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters

Tens of thousands of protesters massed in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Wednesday evening to protest government plans to introduce a controversial "foreign agent" law. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who tried entering the parliament building. 

Holding EU and Georgian flags, demonstrators gathered in front of parliament which on Tuesday initially approved the draft law on "foreign agents" that critics say is reminiscent of a 2012 Russian legislation used to silence critics. 

Video poster

This article received 0 comments