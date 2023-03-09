At least 7 killed, others wounded in shooting at German church

'So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime'

Seven people were killed and others wounded in a shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday. The shooting took place in a Jehovah's Witness church.

The Hamburg police said that “So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime. We ask that you do not share unsecured assumptions and/or spread rumors.”

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher responded to the attack, calling it “shocking.”

“The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator or perpetrators and to clarify the background,” he said.

Germany has been rocked by several terrorist attacks in the past few years, both by jihadists and far-right extremists.