Nazism ripe in Europe: Report on annual marches glorifying fascism, hate

Marches that glorify Nazism and fascism persist with impunity in Europe, despite widespread legal frameworks that ban such behaviors, according to a Tuesday report by a Jewish service organization.

In its report titled “On Europe's Streets: Annual Marches Glorifying Nazism,” B’nai B’rith – an NGO that focuses on combating antisemitism worldwide – documented 12 major annual marches glorifying Nazism and fascism, and exposed their recurring themes, actors, and patterns of behavior.

The NGO cited chants such as “Jews out,” “Fascism is joy,” and “Hail Fortress Europe” in such marches. Among the patterns described in the report include a “ubiquitous nature of antisemitism” in Europe, the “embrace of a pan-European white supremacist identity that regards diversity and inclusion as major threats,” and the “constant reemergence of key high-profile far-right activists and organizations,” among others.

AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File Strasbourg chief Rabbi Harold Abraham Weill looks at vandalized tombs in the Jewish cemetery of Westhoffen, west of the city of Strasbourg, eastern France.

It further suggested that case laws reviewed in the report, along with laws of the European Council and European Union, make it clear that “such marches not only could but must be banned.”

“The European Union was founded on a commitment to ensure that the atrocities of the Holocaust can never happen again and that the hate that led to it… cannot find fertile ground,” said Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission’s coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life.

B’nai B’rith noted that in February 2023 alone, Nazi sympathizers marched in Budapest, Sofia, Madrid, and Dresden to pay tribute to World War II-era war criminals and events. Over the last year, the number of far-right demonstrators in Germany has also doubled.

“Antisemitism… is a threat not only to Jews but to our societies as a whole,” Schurbein continued. “The perception of safety among Jewish Europeans and other minorities… is dramatically influenced by the ongoing displays of hatred too often found on Europe’s streets. In this context, annual marches glorifying Nazism are a particular threat.”