Thousands of tons of garbage have piled up on streets across Paris after a week-long strike by garbage collectors against the French government's plan for pension reform.

City employees for the last week have picked up trash in just half of the capital's districts, with the strike hitting some of the most exclusive areas of the city.

Parisian chef Romain Gaia who works in the 2nd district, where garbage is not being collected, said, "It's terrible, there are rats and mice."

Despite the conditions, Gaia still offered support for the workers.

"They are quite right to strike," the chief said. "Normally they have no power, but if they stop work they really have (power)."

The French capital's household waste agency Syctom said it has been re-routing garbage trucks to other storage and treatment sites in the region. This follows the news that three incineration plants outside Paris have also been hit by the strikes.

While many of the districts have been left with street pavements covered in black bags and overflowing rubbish, some Parisian districts are served by private companies which have not gone on strike and have continued normal trash collection operations.

According to the garbage collector's union, garbage collectors and drivers can currently retire from 57 years of age, but would face another two years of work under the current proposed governmental reform plans. The union says that life expectancy for trash workers is 12-17 years below the average compared to the rest of the country.