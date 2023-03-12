Some 105,000 migrants reached Italy by sea in 2022; since the beginning of this year, 17,600 have arrived

Intelligence reports indicate that nearly 700,000 migrants in Libya are waiting for an opportunity to make the perilous journey by sea to Italy, an Italian lawmaker said Sunday, an estimation that a UN migration official deemed not credible.

Tommaso Foti, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party, told the Tgcom24 channel that Italian secret services estimated that 685,000 migrants in the north African country – many in detention camps – were eager to sail across the Mediterranean Sea in smugglers’ boats.

Meloni is hoping a European Union meeting later this month yields concrete solidarity from fellow leaders of neighboring nations in managing the surge of migrants and asylum-seekers seeking better lives in Europe.

“Europe can’t look the other way,” said Foti.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration suggested that the figure appeared to be confusing the “total presence” of migrants estimated to be in Libya with those who were actually seeking to head to Europe.

But of that number, “only a minimum part want to leave and only a minimum part succeeds in leaving” for Europe, said Flavio Di Giacomo. For example, he noted, many migrants in Libya come from the bordering nations of Niger and Chad and eventually return to their homelands.

Some 105,000 migrants reached Italy by sea in 2022. Since the beginning of this year, 17,600 have arrived, including a few thousand who disembarked at Italian ports in the past several days.

For years, Italy has tried to induce Libya to stop sending fishing boats and rubber dingies carrying migrants and organized by people smugglers toward Italian shores. But traffickers remain in charge and continue to operate amid Libya’s feuding political and militant factions.