Finland and neighboring Sweden dropped a long term policy of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO last May following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto will travel on Friday to Turkey to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a bid to seal the Finish application to join NATO.

Ankara has signaled that it is ready to approve Finland's bid to join NATO after months of hold ups from Erdogan, who is seeking reelection this year.

Finland and neighboring Sweden dropped a long term policy of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO last May following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary are the only members of the western alliance that have yet to ratify the Nordic nations' applications. NATO bylaws state any application to join must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has continued to hold opposition against Sweden's bid to join the alliance, but Ankara looks ready to ratify Finland's membership.

Despite the coordinated applications and willingness to join the alliance together, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledged Tuesday the likelihood of Finland joining NATO before Sweden has increased in recent weeks.

Turkey suspended all NATO negotiations with Sweden after the burning of a Quran outside Turkey's embassy in Stockholm during a protest, but talks resumed in Brussels on March 9.

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto who will be joined on the trip to Turkey by foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, will also discuss reconstruction efforts following the devastating earthquakes in February that killed thousands in Turkey and neighboring Syria.