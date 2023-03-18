France: Notre-Dame Cathedral takes key step towards restoration

The spire is identical to the one that collapsed in the fire of April 15, 2019

The restoration of France's most famous cathedral, the Notre-Dame, took a significant step forwards with a rehearsal of the assembly of the spire's base - nearly four years after the blaze which consumed the building.

"Soon we will see the arrow and its rooster in the sky of Paris," said General Jean-Louis Georgelin, appointed by Emmanuel Macron to lead the restoration project.

“Delivery of the stool is scheduled for April 15, 2023, four years after the fire,” he said, “the commitment made in terms of deadlines will be kept, with patience and determination from France!"

THOMAS COEX / AFP Notre-Dame Cathedral at sunrise on the eve of the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed much of the monument

The spire, which will be 216 feet high like its 19th century model, is made up of five parts, including "the stool," its base on four supports made of oak, which alone weighs 80 tones.

"For four months, we have drawn and validated the plans, then drawn the blueprints on the ground according to the ancestral method of stitching and lineage. And today, the lifting team interlocks these pieces of wood, extraordinary in terms of their dimensions, into each other," Patrick Jouenne, head of the carpenters, explained.

"It's the work of a lifetime," he continued. "This reconstruction is a masterpiece."

(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Working taking place on Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France

The stool, once assembled in Briey, in the east of France, will be disassembled before being transported to Paris to be reassembled on the roof of the building. The spire is identical to the one that collapsed in the fire of April 15, 2019. It will also culminate at 315 feet above the ground, with the same original materials, oak for the structure (220 tons) and lead for the cover and the ornaments (140 tons).

Construction of the spire will begin on site as soon as the four freestone arches that make up the vault of the transept at the heart of the cathedral have been rebuilt. The reopening of the cathedral is scheduled for the end of 2024, according to the Ministry of Culture.