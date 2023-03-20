Xi in Russia to support Putin, promote China’s peacemaking role

'No single country should dictate the international order'

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to promote economic cooperation between the two countries. Beijing’s potential peacemaking role in the Ukraine war, was also on the agenda.

The three-day visit comes shortly after Washington accused China of supplying weapons to Ukraine, which Beijing denied. Xi is also the first world leader to meet Putin after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, namely the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by the Russian army.

Beijing on Monday expressed support for the isolated leader saying that the ICC should avoid “politicization and double standards” and “respect the immunity of heads of the state from jurisdiction under international law.” In this context Xi’s visit is seen as a sign of support and a counterweight to the collective West, the image Moscow strongly supports calling China a “good old friend.”

"We can feel the geopolitical landscape in the outside world undergoing drastic changes," Putin said in an article published in China's People's Daily and cited on the Kremlin website, adding that he had high hopes for the visit.

In a similar article published before his arrival in Moscow in the Russian state-run newspaper, Xi underlined his goal of boosting ties with Moscow amid unprecedented international sanctions imposed against it over the invasion of Ukraine.

"Both sides are continuously strengthening political mutual trust, creating a new paradigm of relations between major powers," Xi wrote.

Although no major statements or concrete agreements were announced - as the formal talks between the two leaders are scheduled for Tuesday - analysts suggest that Xi aims to broaden economic and energy partnership with Russia while also trying to resolve the Ukraine crisis. Beijing has declared neutrality amid the ongoing war, without directly condemning Moscow and while accusing the West of prolonging the conflict by pumping Ukraine with weapons.

However, last month it released a 12-point peace proposal, which was criticized both by the U.S. and Ukraine as consolidating “Russian conquest” and giving Putin time to prepare for a new offensive. Xi underlined that the solution wouldn’t be simple but could be reached through “dialogue and negotiation.”

“No single country should dictate the international order,” Xi wrote in the article, adding that China “has all along upheld an objective and impartial position based on the merits of the issue, and actively promoted peace talks.”

Ukraine in turn said that China should press Russia to stop the invasion.

"We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

Putin told Xi during an informal meeting on Monday that he was ready to discuss Beijing's Ukraine peace proposal.

"We are always open to negotiations," Putin said. "We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives which we treat with respect, of course," he told his Chinese counterpart, adding that Russia and China "have plenty of common tasks and objectives."

Xi Jinping in response hailed his country's "close ties" with Russia.

"We are partners in comprehensive strategic cooperation. It is this status that determines that there should be close ties between our countries," the Chinese leader said.