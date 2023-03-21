Night of riots across France following Macron's no-confidence vote

Since Thursday evening and the triggering of Article 49.3 of the Constitution, protests have been a daily occurrence in several cities in France

Following the adoption of the pension reform by the French government after the use of Article 49.3 of the Constitution and the rejection of the motions of censure by the deputies, numerous demonstrations took place in several major cities across France.

Crowds of demonstrators marched through the streets of Paris, setting fire to various places, including in the upscale districts of the capital.

ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP Riots in France against pension reform

Violence was reported in several cities, both on the side of the demonstrators and the police. In Paris, where the demonstrators in small mobile groups marched through the central districts burning garbage cans, bicycles and various objects, the fire department intervened 240 times, according to a police source.

Nearly 300 people, including 234 in Paris, were arrested Monday evening throughout France. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowds in various cities.

LOIC VENANCE / AFP Riots in France against pension reform

Several cases of police violence, particularly in the capital, have also been reported on social networks. In one reported incident, an officer of the Brigade for the Repression of Motorized Violent Action (BRAV-M) was filmed bludgeoning a young woman who was trying to protect her face, near Châtelet .

