Passengers on Barcelona to Tel Aviv flight receive threatening messages

The text messages prompted Vueling Airline to disembark passengers as a precaution, delaying departure

Several passengers on a flight from Barcelona to Tel Aviv received threatening messages on their mobile phones while aboard the plane ready to take off, on Tuesday evening.

These threats led to the disembarkation of all passengers and the postponement of the flight's departure. Spanish airline Vueling has not issued a statement on the incident, Israeli media report.

"Do not be distressed: Allah is with us," the message received by the passengers read in English and Arabic.

In February, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau announced the termination of her city's twinning with Tel Aviv due to the policy of "apartheid towards the Palestinians" and "flagrant and systematic violation of human rights."

Colau's statements prompted the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, to offer to twin his city with Tel Aviv instead.

The mayor of Barcelona's decision came less than a year after the city launched the "Shalom Barcelona" and "Barcelona Connects Israel" campaigns to attract Jewish and Israeli tourists keen to learn about their heritage. Last summer, the city opened the world's first Michelin-starred kosher restaurant.

Barcelona and Tel Aviv were twinned in 1998 when they jointly signed a twinning agreement with Gaza City.