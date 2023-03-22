Former Russian premier Medvedev suggests striking ICC with hypersonic missile

'The main defect of the system of international public law is its inefficiency... citizens of the Court, carefully look into the sky'

Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev suggested on Monday bombing the International Criminal Court (ICC) with a hypersonic missile launched from a Russian ship.

Medvedev’s suggestion via his Telegram account came in response to the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for Russia’s current President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes committed in his invasion of Ukraine since February 2022.

“The main defect of the system of international public law is its inefficiency,” Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote in a lengthy message criticizing the warrant for Putin.

Medvedev continued to claim that a country can only be internationally judged under the condition that it is so weakened it has “lost its sovereignty and decided to recognize the Court over itself” or when the country has “lost the war and capitulated.”

“So citizens of the Court, carefully look into the sky,” he warned.

He also pointed to U.S. activity in Afghanistan and Iraq, saying the only reason the United States was not prosecuted for its actions there was that “the Court was completely overwhelmed and could not do anything.”

The ICC, headquartered in the Netherlands, issued its arrest warrant for Putin last week in a move that Moscow condemned as “meaningless.” Many accusations of war crimes have been made against Moscow since it launched its war against Ukraine.