Berlin university buries thousands of bone fragments reviving memory of Nazi crimes

Reports has earlier suggested that the bones belonged to people who were sent from Auschwitz to Berlin

A Berlin university on Thursday buried thousands of bone fragments discovered on campus several years ago, with part of them possibly belonging to victims of Nazi-era crimes.

In 2014, construction workers made a gruesome discovery of human bones while working on the site of the Free University (FU) of Berlin. Over the next two years, thousands more bone fragments were unearthed.

After several years of research the experts concluded that the bones come from "criminal contexts," going back in particular to the colonial period. A "part of the bones can also come from victims of Nazi crimes," they noted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402921457886314497 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This hypothesis brings to light the gruesome practices of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Human Genetics and Eugenics (KWIA), haunt of Nazi scientists during World War Two, on the site of which the pit containing the discovered remains was discovered. Reports has earlier suggested that the bones belonged to people who were sent from Auschwitz to Berlin under doctor Josef Mengele known as the Angel of Death.

"We have the obligation, even if it's been a long time, to give peace to all the victims, even if we don't know their names," said Günter Ziegler, president of the FU which organized the ceremony.

The funeral took place in a cemetery in the west of the capital, not far from the university campus. According to the expertise of archaeologists, the approximately 16,000 bones belong to at least 54 adults and children, men and women, the majority of them dating back to at least two centuries ago.