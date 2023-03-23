Sweden to seek explanation from Hungary on NATO delay

Sweden's NATO bid must be ratified by all 30 of the alliance members’ parliaments, which only Turkey and Hungary have yet to do

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday said he would seek an explanation from Hungary about why it was delaying its parliament’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid but not Finland’s.

Helsinki and Stockholm ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Western alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Their applications were accepted at a NATO summit in June that signaled the Western world’s desire to stand up to Moscow in the face of Europe’s gravest conflict since World War II, but the bids must be ratified by all 30 of the alliance members’ parliaments, which only Turkey and Hungary have yet to do.

Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party has said parliament will ratify Finland’s bid on March 27, but “will decide on the case of Sweden later.” Orban's chief-of-staff Gergely Gulyas told reporters there was "a serious chance" the Swedish bid would be ratified during the ongoing parliamentary session, which runs until June 15.

“I’m going to ask why they are now separating Sweden from Finland. These are signals we have not received before, so I’m absolutely going to raise this with Orban,” Kristersson told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Orban and Kristersson are both attending a European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has meanwhile also asked parliament to quickly ratify Finland's bid, but has held up Sweden's following a litany of disputes.