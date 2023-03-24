'We strongly condemn the repression of the peaceful demonstrations of the French people'

Iran on Friday condemned what it called France's repression of protests that led to clashes with security forces, while UK’s King Charles III postponed his trip to the country.

These moves come after more than 450 people were arrested on Thursday and hundreds of policemen were injured in protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age.

"We strongly condemn the repression of the peaceful demonstrations of the French people," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

"We call on the French government to respect human rights and refrain from using force against the people of the country who are peacefully pursuing their claims," he added.

The ministry's spokesman Nasser Kanani had previously urged Paris to listen to the people's voices.

"We do not support destruction or rioting, but we maintain that instead of creating chaos in other countries, listen to the voice of your people and avoid violence against them," he said, apparently referring to international criticism of Tehran’s crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini that swept the country last year.

In the meantime, King Charles' first foreign trip as British monarch turned into a disappointment as it was postponed due to the violence on the streets of Paris. Macron asked for the postponement during talks on Friday morning, a UK government spokesperson said.

The move comes as fresh strikes are scheduled next Tuesday on the second day of the king's planned tour. The decision was made "in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations", a statement from Macron's office said. The second leg of the king’s tour - to Germany - is expected to proceed as scheduled on Wednesday.