‘Spare 2.0’: Britain’s Prince Andrew to write autobiography - report

'Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from'

Queen Elizabeth’s second son Prince Andrew is reportedly in talks with U.S. authors to write a memoir after his nephew, Prince Harry, released his controversial autobiography “Spare” in January.

The Duke of York, who lost his military titles and royal patronages last year in the wake of a sexual assault lawsuit, wants to tell his side of the story reflecting on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, British media said, citing sources close to the disgraced prince.

“Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from,” one source was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out. But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Royals and their relationships,” the source added.

Prince Andrew’s previous attempt to explain himself in a 2019 BBC interview didn’t end well for the Duke. However, the book would allow him to have more control of the narrative, the sources suggested.

Another benefit for the prince would be the financial side of the deal with two leading publishers reportedly interested in purchasing the memoir. The Duke has allegedly complained to his friends about not having received an inheritance from his late mother so the autobiography could be seen as a resource of restoring this “injustice.”

“Andrew needs to find ways of making money and supporting himself,” the source said.

Among the possible authors of the royal autobiography the sources named Daphne Barak, who wrote Amy Winehouse’s memoir. However, British media learned that she is currently busy working on another book project with the royal family.

Even though the Duke reached a settlement with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre out of court last year, a number of PR experts told British tabloids that it is unlikely that any of the big publishers would risk “giving this man a platform.” The book is also seen as another blow to the royal family that has been facing accusations of racism and bullying after recent revelations by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

“It would be a huge wrench to leave Royal Lodge. But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will,” the source said.