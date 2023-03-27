Prince Harry makes surprise visit to London court over privacy case

The surprise appearance in London of Prince Harry, who only exceptionally visits the United Kingdom, comes just over a month before his father’s coronation

UK’s Prince Harry on Monday arrived at London’s high court for a hearing against a newspaper publisher over a privacy breach case.

Footage from the Sky News channel showed the 38-year-old prince stepping out of a minibus and entering the building where, in a hearing scheduled to last four days, the Daily Mail editor, Associated Newspaper, is attempting to defeat the lawsuits initiated by the youngest son of King Charles III along with British singer Elton John and actress Liz Hurley.

The surprise appearance in London of Prince Harry, who only exceptionally visits the United Kingdom, comes just over a month before his father’s coronation on May 6. Exiled to the United States after leaving the monarchy with a bang in 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan have been invited to the ceremony, but have not yet made it known publicly whether they will attend the event.

The return of the “Sussex” to the UK for the coronation has been the subject of much speculation in the British media in recent months, following the couple's attacks on the royal family in the Netflix series and Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare.”

In the legal proceedings initiated in London, the six plaintiffs accuse the publisher of having employed detectives to wiretap them, in their car or at their home. When announcing the proceedings in early October, the group had "totally and unequivocally refuted these preposterous defamations which appear to be nothing more than a planned and orchestrated attempt to embroil the Mail headlines in the wiretapping scandal concerning 30-year-old articles."