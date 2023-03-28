Wendel’s mother says her daughter has mental problems

Julia Wendel, a 21-year-old Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann, the British girl who mysteriously disappeared in Portugal in 2007, announced her plans to sue her mother.

Wendel’s mother, who publicly claims that her daughter has mental problems, asked her to stop her "lies and manipulations", prompting the young woman to file a complaint for defamation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640292592964214791 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In February, Wendel made a shocking announcement that she had reasons to believe that she was Maddie McCann on her specially created Instagram account, which she has since closed. Wendel’s theory is based on several elements of resemblance to the girl, including the same eye defect. She also claims to have no memory of her childhood.

However, the Polish police soon said it had ruled out the possibility that Julia Wendel was Madeleine McCann, without explaining how they had come to this conclusion. In mid-March, the young woman traveled to the United States where she took DNA tests to prove that she is not the biological daughter of her Polish parents.