Two Pakistanis arrested for planning attacks on Israelis in Athens

Police in Athens arrested two Pakistanis for planning terror attacks against Israelis in Athens on Tuesday, part of a larger dismantling of a reported terrorist network, Greek authorities said.

"After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory," a statement read.

Greek authorities said the network had "already chosen the target of the attack" and was planning how to carry it out. Greek police sources told AFP that officers had arrested two Pakistanis, aged 27 and 29 of Iranian origin, who were planning attacks on Israelis in central Athens.

The terrorists reportedly planned to target a Jewish synagogue, Greek media reported.

In a statement, Israel's Prime Minister's Office confirmed Mossad's involvement in thwarting the attack on the Israelis in Greece.

"This is another attempt by Iran to promote terrorism against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad."

"After the investigation of the suspects began in Greece, the Mossad assisted in intelligence priming of the infrastructure, the methods of operation and the connection to Iran. As part of the investigation, it was revealed that the infrastructure that operated in Greece is part of a wide Iranian network that operates from Iran out in many countries," the statement read.

The statement continued, "The Mossad, together with its partners in the community, works by virtue of its role continuously to thwart terrorist attacks by Iran all over the globe."

According to a report in the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, the terrorists planned to carry out the attack with a gas cylinder explosive. The report stated that the terrorist resorted to using explosives after being unable to acquire firearms.

Israeli news station Kan, citing Greek media reports, reported that the terrorists also planned on kidnapping some of the targets.

This is a developing story.