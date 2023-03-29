Minister: Pakistanis who targeted Jewish targets in Athens motivated by money

'According to the evidence we have obtained, their motivation was presumably financial'

Greek authorities said on Wednesday that police were continuing their search in Athens and other parts of the country after the arrest of two suspects accused of planning an attack at a Jewish center located in a lively area in the center of the Greek capital.

The two men of Pakistani origin and whose identities have not been revealed, were charged on Tuesday with terrorism-related offenses, while a third individual, believed to be in Iran, was charged in absentia.

The Minister of Public Order, Tákis Theodorikákos, said that it was likely that the two suspects had been offered money to carry out the attack.

"According to the evidence we have obtained, their motivation was probably financial. The organizer they consulted was one of their compatriots in Iran," Tákis Theodorikákos told Antenna television channel.

Rabbi Mendel Hendel, who heads the Chabad center, says he learned about the planned attack from the news.

"Thank God we are safe and sound. We are grateful that this act of terrorism could have been prevented," Mendel Hendel and his wife Nechama said in a statement sent to the Associated Press. "We would like to publicly thank the Greek authorities," they added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen thanked the Greek government and the National Intelligence Service (EYP) "for thwarting the terrorist attack against Jewish and Israeli targets."

"Terrorism is a common enemy and the fight against this scourge is our top priority," Eli Cohen wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening.