Britain's King Charles addresses Bundestag during state visit to Germany

Britain's Charles III addressed the German parliament, Bundestag, on Thursday, saying Europe's security has come under threat as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The scourge of war is back in Europe, the war of aggression against Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people," he said. "The security of Europe as well as our democratic values are under threat. But the world did not stand idly by... We can draw courage from our unity," the British monarch told German lawmakers during his state visit.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech at the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany.

Germany marks the first trip abroad for Charles since ascending the throne, and is being seen as a "strong gesture" to build post-Brexit ties between Britain and the European Union.

Accompanied by the queen consort, Camilla, the British King arrived in the German capital on Wednesday for a three-day visit. The monarch was greeted with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate, the first time the iconic site is used for a welcome ceremony, rather than the presidential residence.

The royal couple later traveled to the presidential palace for a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Steinmeier described the royal visit as “both a great pleasure and a great honor," noting that King Charles’s state visit comes six years to the day since the UK alerted the EU to its intention to leave the bloc.

Despite fears at the time that Brexit would cause the two nations to drift apart, the German president noted: “Too strong are the ties between our countries, too close the friendships between our people, too precious the reconciliation efforts after two World Wars.”

King Charles also praised the ties between the UK and Germany, delivering his own speech in a combination of German and English, and noting that the alliance "mattered greatly" to his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch also used his speech to highlight the two nations' support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion, and praised their commitment to "protecting and advancing shared democratic values."

BEN BIRCHALL / POOL / AFP Britain's King Charles III and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue presidential palace, Berlin, Germany.

On Thursday King Charles also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Following the speech he will meet with Ukrainian refugees and then travel to Brandenburg where he will speak with a German-British battalion.

It's not the first time Charles has spoken at the Bundestag, having delivered an address in November 2020 on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

The British monarch, who has visited Germany 40 times, had also said he was excited to meet with his "cherished" cousins, and has celebrated his familial ties to the country, which were rekindled by the late Queen Elizabeth. The royal family name Windsor was changed from its German name Saxe-Coburg and Gotha during World War I.