European Union transport head resigns over free flights to Qatar

While officials were working on a deal with Doha, the director-general was flying for free

After an internal investigation into a top European Union official’s disputed conflict of interest, Henrik Hololei will leave his leading role and become an adviser with no management responsibility in a different department.

A spokesperson for the commission confirmed that Hololei would move to the new role in April, following an expose by POLITICO.

Hololei, director-general of the European Commission’s transport department, cleared himself of any conflict of interest while his team was negotiating a major aviation deal with Doha. The commission initially brushed off the allegations, declaring that he didn’t break any rules.

Later, regulations were tightened to make sure such behavior could not be repeated. POLITICO reported that the transport head would fly business class on Qatar Airways and that six of the nine free flights were on the dime of the Qatari government, or groups linked to Doha.

This latest foray with Qatari gifts comes after a wide range of EU institutions started scrambling to crack down on corruption, in light of the previous so-called ‘Qatargate’ involving Members of the European Parliament (MEP) that were allegedly paid to promote Doha’s interests.

However, the commission and the council of the EU did not announce any solid internal changes, except for parliamentary reforms, due to the previous scandal primarily involving MEPs. Now, with the scandal involving a top member of the commission's inner circle, the scrutiny will likely spread, as might the pushback from Qatar.