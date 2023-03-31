Vatican source to i24NEWS: Recovering Francis to be discharged from hospital

The 86-year-old pontiff is treated for a bronchitis infection at a Rome hospital

Pope Francis is showing a marked improvement as he's recovering from a bronchitis infection and is expected be released from the hospital on Saturday, an unofficial Vatican source told i24NEWS on Friday.

On Thursday, doctors treating the 86-year-old pontiff at Rome’s Gemelli hospital said that the infection “required the administration of antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health,” according to a statement by the hospital.

“Based on the expected course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days,” the statement concluded.

In the best-case scenario the pontiff could preside over all the Holy Week rites. Starting with Palm Sunday on April 2, the week leads to the most important event in the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday on April 9.

The week includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically exhausting, including a Good Friday nighttime procession by Rome's Colosseum.

The Vatican said arrangements had been made for Francis to be supported by a cardinal in each of these celebrations, and that the cardinal would take care of altar duties.