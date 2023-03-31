'The West's policy of trying to weaken Russia in every possible way is characterized as a hybrid war of a new type'

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed off on a new foreign policy strategy aimed at curtailing the West’s “dominance” – deeming it an “existential threat” – and identifying China and India as key partners for the future.

The new document cements the deep Cold War-style rupture between Russia and the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “The Russian Federation intends to give priority to the elimination of vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries in world politics,” it said.

Russian officials have used the term “unfriendly countries” to refer to those in Europe and North America, who have condemned and sanctioned Moscow over what it calls its “special military campaign” in Ukraine.

The 42-page document, published on the Kremlin’s website, said Russia would aim to “create the conditions for any state to reject neo-colonialist and hegemonic aims.”

Announcing the updated foreign policy at a security council meeting, Putin said “radical changes” in the world made it necessary that Russia changed its strategy on the world stage. Moscow has become increasingly isolated in the global arena and has sought to boost political and economic ties with countries in Africa and Asia such as China and India that have taken a more neutral stance toward its war in Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the new foreign policy identifies the West as posing an “existential threat” to Moscow’s “security and development… driven by the actions of unfriendly states.”

“The United States and America is directly named as the main instigator and driver of anti-Russian sentiment,” he added. "The West's policy of trying to weaken Russia in every possible way is characterized as a hybrid war of a new type.”