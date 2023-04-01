Greece: 2 suspects in Israeli restaurant terror plot appear before magistrate

Israel's intelligence service Mossad said in a rare statement that it had assisted in the investigation

Two men suspected of being members of a terrorist cell that was planning an attack against an Israeli restaurant in Athens appeared before an investigating magistrate on Friday.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday, in an operation by the country's anti-terrorist agency based on information by Greece's National Intelligence Service and the Israeli Mossad spy agency; six others were arrested in the raid.

Police said the two men, aged 27 and 29, were Pakistani nationals. According to the semi-official Athens News Agency, citing police officials, they were receiving orders from other Pakistani nationals in Iran. A police official said that the target was an Israeli restaurant in central Athens, in the popular tourist district of Psirri.

"They were aiming at human loss and wanted to undermine security in Greece and hurt its foreign relations," Greek police said in a statement on Tuesday.

