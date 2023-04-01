Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

The pontiff joked that he was "still alive" as he left hospital in Rome after a three-day stay.

Pope Francis left hospital to return to the Vatican on Saturday after being treated for bronchitis, waving to well-wishers and the waiting media as he was driven away.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties. He responded well to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team has said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that he would take part the following day in a service for Palm Sunday - a major event in the Church calendar that kicks off Easter week celebrations.

Holy Week, as it is known, includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically exhausting, including a Good Friday nighttime procession by Rome's Colosseum.