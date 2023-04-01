Georges Mayer receives French insignia of Commander of the National Order of Merit

'You have contributed in an invaluable way to the great causes of our time'

The Ambassador of France to Israel, Eric Danon, has presented the insignia of Commander of the National Order of Merit to Georges Mayer, welcoming "an exceptional career and commitment at the service of the Franco-Israeli relationship and the memory of the Holocaust."

In front of about fifty guests, including Avi Pazner, former Israeli Ambassador to France, Jean-Luc Bodson, Belgian Ambassador to Israel and Radu Ioanid, Romanian Ambassador to Israel, the French Ambassador to Israel said he was honored to present Mayer with the Commander's tie of the National Order of Merit.

"Your story, dear Georges, was written on both shores of the Mediterranean and alone testifies to the deep and unshakable ties that unite France and Israel. Drawing the strength of your commitment from the pains of your own family past, dedicating your energy and your generosity to dialogue between peoples as well as to the memory of the Holocaust, you have contributed in an invaluable way to the great causes of our time," said Eric Danon.

Ambassade de France en Israël Georges Mayer at the French Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Surrounded by his family and in particular his grandchildren, to whom he dedicated the end of his speech, Georges Mayer thanked France for granting this prestigious distinction.

"I owe to my father the interest in others, this desire to know, to transmit, to motivate, which underpinned my professional choices and still today my volunteer activities and my commitments. The image that came to mind to translate this desire to create links, this ability to connect, is the very simple image of the bridge, " Mayer said.

He continued, "Building bridges means connecting individuals, companies, peoples, cultures, in order to bring them closer, to promote exchanges, to allow them to better understand each other and to enrich each other. If I had the opportunity to go back fifty years, and choose another professional career, I think I would definitely choose the diplomatic career. Thank you all for being here today, because each and every one of you is associated with founding moments in my personal and professional life."

After studying and a first career in information and communications in Paris with illustrious personalities such as Simone Veil, Pierre Mauroy or Jack Lang, Georges Mayer emigrated to Israel in 1984, where he then worked in the marketing and communication sector, in particular for the Israeli company Bezeq.

In addition to his professional activities, Georges Mayer never stopped investing himself for the causes that were close to his heart. In 2015, he founded the association "Families and Friends of the deportees of Convoy 77" with the aim of mobilizing the descendants of the deportees and looking for suitable means to transmit the Memory of the Holocaust in the twenty-first century.

Today the Convoy 77 project has become an international program supported by the European Union, mobilizing high school students from the 32 countries from which the deportees of the convoy came so that they write the biographies of the deportees, then making them available to the families, researchers and the general public.