Law includes heavy fines and a committee for the “correct use of the Italian language and its pronunciation”

Under new legislation, large fines will be levied against users of English and other foreign words in official communications. A member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party introduced the proposed law with Meloni’s support.

Aimed particularly against a rising use of English words, in what has been termed “Anglomania” by the Italians, the legislation does encompass all foreign languages, stating that their use “demeans and mortifies” the Italian language, especially English since the UK left the EU.

English will be prohibited from being used in official documentation, even as part of acronyms or job titles for external companies in the country. Foreign organizations would be required to have all internal regulations and contracts in the Italian language. Infractions could result in fines, ranging up to €100,000 ($108,705).

In addition, the fledgling bill wants all those who hold a position in public administration to have “written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language.” The law will even force the local language to be used in offices that deal with non-Italian-speaking foreigners.

“It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania has repercussions for society as a whole,” the draft bill states.

Meloni’s government is the most right-wing since World War Two, but has pledged to restore the image of her far-right Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, which has its roots in the Italian Social Movement, or MSI, which was founded in 1946 by former officials of Benito Mussolini.